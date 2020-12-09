ELMWOOD — Elmwood/Spring Valley wrestlers were able to hit the mat for the first time all season on Tuesday as they faced off against Regis/Altoona.

Much like other wrestling matches around the state, forfeits were a part of the night as the Cardinals were forced to forfeit at 138 and 170 pounds, while Regis/Altoona conceded at 182 pounds. The rest of the dual was filled with able wrestlers however, and the competition was fierce.

Kicking things off for the Cardinals were the Casey siblings. Haeli Casey was first up at 106 pounds and was pinned in the third period. Kaleb Casey (113) came in next and quickly dispatched his opponent, winning by fall just over one minute into the match.

With the score tied at 6-6, the next four matches were when the Cardinals began to slip too far behind. First up was a 10-2 major decision that Aiden O’Meara was on the wrong side of. Then Tylor LaCroix was pinned one minute into his match. Next, another 10-2 major decision went against the Cardinals during Tristan Neisinger’s 132-pound match. Finally, the first of Elmwood/Spring Valley’s forfeits was recorded and the Cardinals were suddenly facing a 26-6 deficit.

Cole Steinmeyer (145) and Max Schmitt (152) got the Cardinals back in it with second- and third-period pins, respectively. It wasn’t enough however as the two teams traded matches the rest of the way through en route to Regis/Altoona’s 50-30 win.

Nate Fesenmaier was the last Cardinal to record a win, as he did so with a pin at the 1:09 mark.

Elmwood/Spring Valley, 0-1, is next scheduled to wrestle at home against Boyceville on Dec. 15.