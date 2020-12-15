HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson wrestling coach Chris Hansen said, to say things didn’t go the Raiders’ way against Baldwin-Woodville Friday night, Dec. 11, would be an understatement.

“We began the dual by losing the coin flip, which allowed them to move their talented senior away from Peter Hansen and get a pin over our freshman,” Coach Hansen said. “That cost us 12 points. We had three toss-up matches and lost all three. Finally they pulled two upsets. I have to hand it to Baldwin’s Coach (Jeff) Newton for a job well done.”

It all added up to a 51-15 Baldwin-Woodville victory.

Among the bright spots for Hudson was senior Peter Hansen joining the rare 100 career win club by virtue of a Blackhawk forfeit at 160 pounds.

“Getting 100 career wins is not easy because you not only need to be successful, you also need to get the matches,” Coach Hansen noted. “The majority of wrestlers don't get 100 varsity matches, let alone 100 varsity wins.”

Hudson’s other wins Friday night came from Erik Stubbendick with a 6-3 decision at 152 pounds, and Ben Steltzner with a first period pin at 195. Although not part of the official match, Steltzner also defeated Baldwin’s Blaine Guthrie, a third place finisher in Division 2 at state last year.

“That is Ben's biggest win so far in his career,” Hansen said.

Hansen described AJ Henn’s match at 120 pounds, Matthew Feia’s at 138 and Hank Gierke’s at 182 as toss-ups. Henn ended up losing a 5-2 decision, Feia lost 6-5, and Gierke was beaten 7-5.

“I did feel Matt Feia had a real nice night with a high pace and great effort,” Hansen said.

Next up for the Raiders is a home match against River Falls Saturday, Dec. 19. It will be the Wildcats’ first match after a delayed start to the season due to the school’s COVID policy.

Panthers win big over Prescott

St. Croix Central had the benefit of eight Prescott forfeits in a 66-16 victory over the Cardinals Thursday, Dec. 10.

Tadan Holzer, Owen Wasley and Devin Wasley earned pins at 145, 152 and 170 pounds, respectively, while the Panthers received forfeits at 182, 195, 220, 285, 113, 120, 126, and 138.

The Panthers will return to action Thursday, Dec. 17, at home against Somerset.

Spartans fall to Ellsworth

Landon Anez and Zach Maitrejean accounted for the only Somerset scoring as the Spartans dropped a 72-12 decision to Ellsworth Thursday, Dec. 10.

Anez earned a third period pin at 220 pounds for Somerset’s first points of the night while Maitrejean pinned his opponent in 16 seconds in the final match of the night at 152 pounds. The Spartans forfeited at 182, 106, 113, 120, and 126 pounds.

The Spartans will make a trip to St. Croix Central for their next match Thursday, Dec. 17.