Fielding a full lineup continues to be a problem for Prescott as it fell victim to seven forfeited matches against Amery on Thursday, leading to a 78-6 loss.

Of the seven matches Prescott was able to compete in, they went 1-6. The lone win came from Alex Iberg in the 132-pound match. Iberg won with a second-period pin, which at the time of the match, tied the score up 6-6. Over the course of the next five matches, Prescott wrestlers all lost by fall.

Prescott, 0-3 in team play, is next scheduled to wrestle in New Richmond on Dec. 29.

Cardinals can’t finish, lose to Boyceville

The Elmwood/Spring Valley wrestling team got off to a fast start, its first three matches but Boyceville finished strong and earned a 33-29 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Haeli Casey got the Cardinals on the board in the first match of the night, when her 106-pound match was won by a 9-4 decision. After a Boyceville forfeit at 113 pounds, Aiden O’Meara (120) and Tylor LaCroix (126) both won via major decision. The former won 12-2, the latter 13-4 to give SVE an early 17-0 lead. SVE earned six points after a Boyceville forfeit at 145 pounds, but they wouldn’t get another point until Nate Fesenmaier pinned his opponent in one minute, 15 seconds in the 220-pound match. Fesenmaier’s win gave the Cardinals a 29-27 lead but the Bulldogs’ Keegan Plemon (280) defeated Trace Anderson with a first-period pin to complete Boyceville’s victory.

SVE, 0-2 in team play, is next scheduled to wrestle Durand at home on Dec. 22.