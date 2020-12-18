St. Croix Central parlayed five pins and six Somerset forfeits into a 66-15 victory over the Spartans in a Middle Border Conference dual Thursday, Dec. 17, in Somerset.

After three straight Somerset forfeits at 106, 113 and 120 pounds, Connor Grahovac earned the Spartans’ first points of the night with a 16-9 decision over Central’s Christopher Woehrman at 126 pounds.

Central widened its lead to 24-3 with a second-period pin from Brandon Trudell over Somerset’s Landon Wilson at 132 pounds before another Somerset forfeit at 145 widened the gap to 30-3.

St. Croix Central’s Tadan Holzer pinned Somerset’s Robert Churchich in 1:03 at 145 pounds and Owen Wasley pinned Zach Maitrejean in the third period at 154 pounds before Alex Lange broke the Panthers’’ scoring streak by pinning Central’s Logan Mahedy in 5:05 at 160 pounds.

Devin Wasley and Parker Shakleton posted back-to-back pins for the Panthers at 170 and 182 pounds, respectively, before Landon Anez scored Somerset’s last points of the night with a pin over Jack Berends at 195 pounds. Somerset forfeited at 220 and 285 pounds to make the final 66-15.

St. Croix Central will visit Ellsworth Monday, Dec. 18 while Somerset will travel to Osceola.

Tigers drop opener to Elsworth

New Richmond hosted Ellsworth for the Tigers first match of the season and the result was a 54-12 win for the road team.

The Tiger wins came from Noah Henning with a 2-0 decision over Cory Poellinger at 126 pounds, Thomas Jefferson with a 5-1 win over Tyler Boley at 138, Tyler Dennis 5-3 over Ivan Veenendall at 160, and Chase Feiner 9-7 over Eli Rohl at 170.

Carter Cacka dropped a close 5-2 decision to Ellsworth’s Willy Penn at 120 pounds and Sam LaPean lost a 6-3 decision to Ellsworth’s Anthony Madsen at 182 while the Panthers earned pins at 113, 132, 195, 220 and 285 and picked up forfeits at106, 145 and 152.

Next up for New Richmond is a home match against Prescott Tuesday, Dec. 29.