Wrestling in its final match before a two-week break, Spring Valley/Elmwood made the most of its opportunity, securing its first team victory of the season on Tuesday against Durand.

SV/E won the dual by a 60-point margin, 72-12. The dual started with Kaleb Casey winning with a first-period pin at 113 pounds and Durand's Lance Lange winning by fall at 120 pounds. SV/E held a 12-6 advantage through the opening three matches since the 106-pound match was forfeited by Durand.

The Cardinals proceeded to win at 126 and 132 pounds with first-period pins by Tyler LaCroix and Tristan Neisinger, respectively. SV/E forfeited at 138 pounds to put the score at 24-12 through six matches. The Cardinals won every match from that point forward and cruised to victory.

Cole Steinmeyer (145), Brayden Wolf (170), Nate Fesenmaier (220) and Trace Anderson (280) all won by fall. The 152, 160, 182 and 195-pound matches were all forfeited by Durand.

SV/E, 1-2, next wrestles Jan. 7 at Glenwood City.