Ellsworth got off to a fast start winning its first two matches by fall — Louis Jahnke at 220 pounds and Landan Lampman at 106 pounds. A Panther forfeit at 285 pounds gave them a 12-6 lead three matches in. From there however, every match was tightly contested and a battle for each point.

In the next three matches, Ellsworth and SCC traded wins. Ellsworth's Will Penn (113) and Corey Poellinger (126) won by 7-4 and 9-6 decisions, respectively. Wedged in between those two was a SCC win at 120 pounds by Hunter Feyereisen — a 7-3 decision.

Ellsworth went on to win three of its next four matches to put the dual nearly out of reach by a 29-6 score with four matches remaining. In the former part of the four matches, Ellsworth received victories from Jakob McCabe (132), Braden Matzek (145) and Ivan Veenendall (152). McCabe won by a 13-9 decision, Matzek a 9-1 major decision and Veenendall a 15-7 major decision.

The MBC foes split the final four matches as SCC won the first two matches by decision and fall, while Ellsworth's Anthony Madsen (182) won by tech fall and Ryan Matzek (195) came back in the third period to win with an 11-8 decision.

Ellsworth, 3-1, returns to the mat Jan. 7 at home against Osceola.