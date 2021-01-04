HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson wrestling team finally got 2020 state qualifier Jacob Hansen back in the lineup for its Big Rivers Conference dual at Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday, Dec. 29, and the junior did not disappoint.

Hansen, who suffered a broken hand in the Raider football team’s season finale and has been sidelined for the first six weeks of the wrestling season, defeated Eau Claire Memorial’s most experienced wrestler-- senior Ethan Schermitzler-- from start to finish on his way to a 9-4 decision in the Raiders’ 65-9 victory over the Old Abes.

“It was great to be back and I wrestled well but I can't believe how tired I got,” Hansen said. “I wasn't expecting that. It just shows you can only get into wrestling shape by wrestling.”

Hansen’s father and coach, Chris Hansen, said the Raiders got more than just a victory with Jacob’s return.

“That is huge for us,” he said. “Jacob is certainly our emotional leader on the team so it is more than just his victory that we got back.”

Hudson’s other big win on the night came from senior Holden Luetkens with a second period pin over Memorial’s Devyn Ross at 285 pounds.

“Any win we get from Leutkens is a bonus because we never expected him to be on the team,” Coach Hansen said. “He is a senior that we talked into joining and it turns out he is making a very pleasant impact on our varsity.”

Matthew Feia, Graham Anderson and Ethan Winkleman registered three straight pins at 132, 138 and 145 pounds, respectively, and Hank Gierke and Ben Steltzner had pins at 182 and 195 while Erik Stubbendick took a 10-7 decision at 152 and Peter Hansen earned a technical fall at 160 while the Raiders received forfeits at 106, 113, and 120.

The Raiders haven’t lost to the Old Abes in 20 years, including the last 17 under Hansen.

Next up for Hudson is a triangular against both Ellsworth and Osceola this Thursday, Jan. 7, in Hudson.

“We have had a four-year break from our traditional Ellsworth dual,” Hansen noted. “The seniors on this team have never dualed them before so we are really looking forward to this event.”