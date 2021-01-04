New Richmond took advantage of eight Prescott forfeits to post a 54-27 victory over the Cardinals Tuesday, Dec. 29, in New Richmond.

The Tigers got a 41-second pin from Bode Gabriel at 138 pounds while every other point came from Cardinal forfeits to Benny Olson at 106, Elijah Geferke at 113, Carter Cacka at 120, Noah Henning at 126, Chase Feiner at 170, Sam LaPean at 182, Parker Stephens at 195, Noah Rud at 220 and Ian Sheetz at 285.

Tyler Dennis lost a close 6-4 decision at 6-4 decision at 160 pounds while Tyler Harris (132), Kyle Germain (145) and Aidan Zinck (152) lost by fall.

The Tigers are scheduled to return to action Thursday, Jan. 7, at Somerset.

Central drops close dual to Ellsworth

St. Croix Central’s Hunter Feyereisen won a 7-3 decision in the fourth match of the night to cut Ellsworth’s lead to 15-9 but Central couldn’t get any closer in a 37-21 loss to Ellsworth Monday, Dec. 28.

Ellsworth won the opening match by fall and St. Croix Central’s Josh Bair earned a forfeit at 285 before Ellsworth won by fall and decision at 106 and 113 to take a 15-6 lead. Feyereisen’s decision made the score 15-9 but Ellsworth took decisions at 126 and 132 to open up a 21-9 lead.

Central got a decision from Noah Nusbaum at 138 but Ellsworth pulled away with major decisions at 145 and 152. Tadan Holzer took a 1-0 decision at 160 and Devin Wasley earned a first period pin at 170 for Central’s final points of the night.

Central will return to action Thursday, Jan. 7, at Amery.

Forfeits help Tigers double up Prescott

Somerset falls short at Osceola

Somerset visited Osceola for a morning dual Monday, Dec. 28, and came away with a 51-12 loss to the Chieftains.

Somerset’s points came when Tristan Lewis received a forfeit at 182 and Anthony Carrico won by forfeit at 220. Landon Anez dropped a decision at 195 while Connor Grahovac (126), Landon Wilson (126), Robert Churchich (145), Zach Maitrejean (152), Alex Lange (160), Austin Mitchell (170), and Grant Maske (285), all lost by fall. The Spartans forfeited at 120 while there were double forfeits at 106, 113 and 138.

The Spartans will return to action Thursday, Jan. 7, at home against New Richmond.