Wrestling in only duals to begin the season, Ellsworth received its first taste of the larger-scale meets it is used to in the winter. While only three teams were at the Hudson triangular on Thursday, it represented a stronger competitive atmosphere than what the Panthers have been exposed to thus far this season.

To start the night off, Ellsworth earned a 48-23 win over Hudson. Of the 13 matches determined on the mat, Ellsworth was the winner in nine of them.

The Panthers started off hot, winning the first four matches starting with Landan Lampman’s second-period pin at 106 pounds. Cale Ekholm (113) and Corey Poellinger (126) also won via fall, while William Penn (120) won with a 3-0 decision.

Ellsworth then went on a three-match win streak as Tyler Boley (138) and Ivan Veenendall (152) won by fall and Braden Matzek (145) won with a 12-8 decision. To close out the dual, Louis Jahnke (195) and Ian Matzek (220) won by fall.

With Hudson in the rearview mirror, Ellsworth set its sights on Osceola. The Panthers earned a lopsided 63-18 win but it was more competitive than the score would indicate as Ellsworth recorded 36 of its points on forfeits. In actuality, the Panthers won 5-of-8 matches determined on the mat.

Poellinger (126) got the dual started with a first-period pin, before Osceola rattled off three straight wins by fall. The Panthers rebounded nicely to close out the meet however as Zack Peterson (160) won by a 5-0 decision and Anthony Madsen (170), Ryan Matzek (182) and Jahnke (195) all won by fall.

Ellsworth, 5-1 in team play, next wrestles on Thursday in Chippewa Falls.

Prescott roughed up in Baldwin-Woodville

Prescott traveled to Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday for its first multi-school event of the year — a quadrangular with the Blackhawks, Bloomer/Colfax and St. Croix Falls. The meet was another tough slough however, resulting in another three team losses for the Cardinals.

Prescott started off the day with a 66-6 defeat at the hands of Baldwin-Woodville. The lone Cardinals to earn wins were Sam Murphy at 152 pounds and Lono Thomason at 138. Murphy won his match with a 9-7 decision, while Thomason won with a 6-1 decision.

As has been the story for much of the season, Prescott was forced to forfeit seven matches, resulting in 42 of B-W’s 66 points.

Next up, Prescott took on Bloomer/Colfax and fared much better, but still fell short and lost 34-15. Instead of losing each forfeited match, double forfeits were logged in five matches, giving Prescott a fighting chance at victory.

However, again only two wrestlers would earn a victory. Murphy won his second match of the day with a 14-5 major decision, while Benny Olson (106) got Prescott on the board with a tech fall.

Then to wrap up the event, Prescott faced St. Croix Falls and witnessed a similar result to their matchup with B-W. Murphy was the lone Cardinal to earn a win as he pinned his opponent in the first period to score Prescott’s six points in a 78-6 loss.

Prescott, 0-7 as a team, is next scheduled to wrestle in Chippewa Falls on Thursday.