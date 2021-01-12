HUDSON, Wis. -- Hudson’s wrestling team earned just five wins in a 48-23 loss to Ellsworth but dominated Osceola 62-18 in a double dual in Hudson Thursday night, Jan. 8.

Hudson’s wins against Ellsworth came from Matthew Feia with a pin at 132 pounds, Peter Hansen with a major decision at 160, Jacob Hansen with a decision at 170, Hank Gierke with a major decision at 182, and Holden Luetkens with a forfeit at 285.

The Raiders received five forfeits against Osceola while Riley Steltzner and Jacob Hansen earned pins, Peter Hansen won by technical fall, and Ben Steltzner earned a decision.

“We had a couple of nice wins against some ranked opponents,” Hudson coach Chris Hansen said. “I was very pleased with Hank Gierke with his major decision against Division 2 10th-ranked Ryan Matzek. Ben Steltzner had a great 7-2 decision over Division 2 14th-ranked Nick Carlson of Osceola.”

THe Raiders will be at Rice Lake Thursday, Jan. 14, in a quad with Rice Lake, Cumberland and Cameron.

River Falls wins opener

Senior Vito Massa won his 100th career match as River Falls hit the mat for the first time this season and came away with a 52-15 victory over Rice Lake Thursday, Jan. 8, in River Falls.

Massa earned a pin in 54 seconds at 182 pounds while River Falls also got pins from Jacob Sirek at 132, Owen Larson at 152, and Mile Longsdorf at 160. Jacob Range earned a 17-6 major decision at 138 pounds while Rice Lake forfeited at 126, 145, 170, 220 and 285. There were double foreits at 106 and 120.

River Falls will wrestle in a quad at Eau Claire North Thursday, Jan. 14.

New Richmond wins three

The New Richmond wrestling team shut out Somerset, 67-0, defeated Glenwood City, 54-27, and topped Spring Valley/Elmwood 44-33 in a quad at Somerset Thursday, Jan. 8.

Tyler Dennis, Chase Feiner, Parker Stephens, and Adam Stener all went 3-0 against their opponents while Carter Cacka, Kyle Germain, Gavin Bird and Noah Rudd wrestled to wins against Somerset. The Spartans forfeited at 113 and 138 and there were double forfeits at 106 and 120.

Sam LaPean, Tyler Harris and Bode Gabriel contributed pins against Glenwood City while the Hilltoppers forfeited at 182 and 220. Cacka and Bird also won against Spring Valley/Elmwood while the Tigers received forfeits at 138 and 145.

New Richmond will be back in action in a quad at Osceola Thursday, Jan. 14, while Somerset will be in Amery.