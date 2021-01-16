As winter weather hit the area, postponements and cancellations came swiftly. Then, Friday morning arrived and Goodhue was confronted with their once home triangular becoming a home dual. It was now a direct competition between Goodhue and Chatfield.

However, as many of the area’s teams postponed their contests on Thursday and Friday, the Wildcats were still able to wrestle. Something that hopefully gave the team some solace in their 52-24 season-opening loss to Chatfield.

Scoring points for Goodhue in the dual were Ryan Bortz at 120 pounds with a 5-2 decision, Jeremiah Bien (126) by fall, Makae O’Reilly (138) by 7-3 decision, Maddox O’Reilly (152) by fall, and Carsyn O’Reilly (220) by fall.

Goodhue returns to the mat Saturday morning in Lewiston-Altura.