In two days of being able to hold competitions, Goodhue has managed to compete in both. After coming up short against Chatfield in their home opener Friday, the Wildcats rebounded quickly with a dominant 51-25 win over Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson on Saturday morning.

Hayden Holm kicked the dual off with a second-period pin at 106 pounds to give Goodhue an early 6-0 lead. The teams went back and forth from there until the Wildcats held a narrow 12-10 lead heading into the 132-pound match — Ryan Bortz earned another victory by fall at 120 pounds.

Goodhue won the next three matches by fall — Alex Nelson (132), Makae O’Reilly (138) and Maddox O’Reilly (145). With a 30-10 lead, Goodhue cruised to victory the rest of the way through the lineup. Others earning wins were Jeremiah O’Reilly (160) and Cody Lohman (220) by fall, Kade Altendorf (170) by an 8-4 decision, and Blake Carlson (285) via forfeit.

Goodhue, 1-1 in team play, is next scheduled to wrestle in Byron on Thursday.

Goodhue falls short in season opener

As winter weather hit the area, postponements and cancellations came swiftly. Then, Friday morning arrived and Goodhue was confronted with their once home triangular becoming a home dual. It was now a direct competition between Goodhue and Chatfield.

However, as many of the area’s teams postponed their contests on Thursday and Friday, the Wildcats were still able to wrestle. Something that hopefully gave the team some solace in their 52-24 season-opening loss to Chatfield.

Scoring points for Goodhue in the dual were Ryan Bortz at 120 pounds with a 5-2 decision, Jeremiah Bien (126) by fall, Makae O’Reilly (138) by 7-3 decision, Maddox O’Reilly (152) by fall, and Carsyn O’Reilly (220) by fall.