Lake City opened its wrestling season on Saturday with a pair of wins at a triangular in Pine Island. The Tigers defeated Fillmore Central 57-18 and Pine Island 78-3 to start the year off on a high note.

Against Pine Island, the Tigers won every match after losing at 106 pounds to open the competition. Winning for Lake City were: Cristofer Ramirez (113), Nate Evans (120), Steven Ramirez (126), Luke Becker (160), Thomas Hartke (170), Ben Nutt (182), Sam Nutt (195), Jeremy Nguyen (220), and Max Balow (285) by fall, and Luke Skifton (132), Tristan Richardson (138), Aaron Meincke (145), and Joe Kozlowski (152) by forfeit.

The second opponent for Lake City was much more of a battle as all but two were determined on the mat.

Earning wins for Lake City were Cristofer Ramirez, Evans, Skifton, Richardson, Kozlowski, Hartke and Sam Nutt by fall; Nguyen and Balow by forfeit; and Meincke by a 5-3 decision.

Lake City, 2-0 in team play, is next scheduled to wrestle Thursday against Stewartville.

Goodhue wrestles for second time in as many days

In two days of being able to hold competitions, Goodhue has managed to compete in both. After coming up short against Chatfield in their home opener Friday, the Wildcats rebounded quickly with a dominant 51-25 win over Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson on Saturday morning.

Hayden Holm kicked the dual off with a second-period pin at 106 pounds to give Goodhue an early 6-0 lead. The teams went back and forth from there until the Wildcats held a narrow 12-10 lead heading into the 132-pound match — Ryan Bortz earned another victory by fall at 120 pounds.

Goodhue won the next three matches by fall — Alex Nelson (132), Makae O’Reilly (138) and Maddox O’Reilly (145). With a 30-10 lead, Goodhue cruised to victory the rest of the way through the lineup. Others earning wins were Jeremiah O’Reilly (160) and Cody Lohman (220) by fall, Kade Altendorf (170) by an 8-4 decision, and Blake Carlson (285) via forfeit.

Goodhue, 1-1 in team play, is next scheduled to wrestle in Byron on Thursday.

Wildcats falls short in season opener

As winter weather hit the area, postponements and cancellations came swiftly. Then, Friday morning arrived and Goodhue was confronted with their once home triangular becoming a home dual. It was now a direct competition between Goodhue and Chatfield.

However, as many of the area’s teams postponed their contests on Thursday and Friday, the Wildcats were still able to wrestle. Something that hopefully gave the team some solace in their 52-24 season-opening loss to Chatfield.

Scoring points for Goodhue in the dual were Ryan Bortz at 120 pounds with a 5-2 decision, Jeremiah Bien (126) by fall, Makae O’Reilly (138) by 7-3 decision, Maddox O’Reilly (152) by fall, and Carsyn O’Reilly (220) by fall.