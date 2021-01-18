The New Richmond, St. Croix Central and Somerset wrestling teams were all in action last week as they head into the final week of the regular season before regionals begin Saturday, Jan. 30.

New Richmond went 2-1 at a quad at Osceola Thursday, Jan. 14, and St. Croix Central went 1-2 at their home quad while Somerset dropped a match at Barron.

Tigers win twice at Osceola

New Richmond went to Osceola and came away with a 34-28 victory over the host Chieftains, and a 57-24 win over Chetek/Prairie Farm, before losing to St. Croix Falls, 58-10.

Tyler Dennis earned a pin at 152 pounds against Osceola and Bode Gabriel posted an 11-0 victory at 132 while Chase Feiner took an 8-3 decision at 160, Sam LaPean won 6-2 at 170, and Elijah Gefeke (113), Noah Rudd (220) and Adam Stener (285) won by forfeits.

Kyle Germain (145), Feiner (160) and LaPean (170) all registered pins against Chetek/Prairie Farm while Bode Gabriek took an 11-4 decision at 132. Gefeke (113), Dennis (152), Gavin Bird (182), Parker Stephen (195), Rudd (220) and Stener all received forfeits.

Rudd earned a pin at 220 pounds and LaPean took a 14-6 decision at 170 to account for all the Tiger scoring against St. Croix Falls.

New Richmond will end the regular season at St. Croix Central Thursday, Jan. 21, before competing in the Division 1 regional Saturday, Jan. 30, at Eau Claire North.

Panthers get win over Stanley-Boyd

St. Croix Central defeated Stanley-Boyd 48-34 while losing to Baldwin-Woodville, 45-30, and Cadott, 52-27, at its home quad Thursday, Jan. 14.

Logan Mahedy got a pin at 160 pounds and Noah Nusbaum earned a pin at 138 against Stanley-Boyd while Tadan Holzer (152), Devin Wasley (170), Parker Shakleton (182), Jacob Berends (195), Landon Langer (220), and Teague Holzer (113) received forfeits.

Against Baldwin-Woodville, Wasley (145) and Josh Bair (285) got pins for the Panthers Tadan Holzer took an 8-4 decision at 152 and Teague Holzer won a 2-1 decision at 113 while Wasley (182) and Christopher Woehrman (126) won by forfeit.

Wasley (170), Shackleton (182) and Berends (195) earned consecutive pins early in the Panthers’ match against Cadott and Bair followed with a pin at 285 before Teague Holzer scored the Panthers’ final points of the night with a 7-2 decision at 113.

The Panthers will host New Richmond Thursday, Jan. 21, before the Division 2 regional Saturday, Jan. 30, at Baldwin-Woodville.

Spartans fall to Barron

In Somerset’s 40-30 loss at Barron Thursday, Jan. 21, Connor Grahovac posted a pin at 126 pounds, Landon Wilson won by fall at 132, Alex Lange earned a pin at 160 and Tristan Lewis got a pin at 182 for the Spartans while Robert Churchich won by forfeit at 145.

Somerset will wrap up the regular season at Baldwin-Woodville Thursday, Jan. 21, before returning to Baldwin for the Division 2 regional Saturday, Jan. 30.