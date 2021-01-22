Lake City made it three wins in three competitions to start the season as the Tigers defeated Stewartville on Thursday, 51-21.

The dual win was largely a result of eight pins by Lake City wrestlers. Recording pins for the Tigers were Cristofer Ramirez at 106 pounds, Nate Evan (113), Luke Skifton (132), Jonathan Harvey (138), Joe Kozlowski (152), Luke Becker (160), Dominic Goihl-Krier (170) and Sam Nutt (182). Also earning a win was Max Balow with a 3-1 decision at 220 pounds.

Lake City, 3-0 in team play, is next scheduled to wrestle Saturday against Wabasha-Kellogg.

Goodhue wrestlers on a roll

Goodhue continued its winning ways on Thursday as it defeated Byron 41-30 and Fillmore Central 45-18 at a triangular in Byron.

Against the Bears, the Wildcats recorded five pins to key the victory. Those five were earned by Lucas Bortz at 113 pounds, Jeremiah Bien (120), Beau Jaeger (145), Maddox O’Reilly (152) and Cody Lohman (195).

Others scoring points were Hayden Holm (106) in a 12-2 major decision, Ethan Breuer (132) in a 12-3 major decision, Kade Altendorf (170) in a 6-2 decision.

Against Fillmore Central, the Wildcats went one greater and had six pins — Bortz (113), Alex Nelson (132), Makae O’Reilly (138), Maddox O’Reilly (145), Jeremiah O’Reilly (152) and Kade Altendorf (170). The rest of the points came from Jeremiah Bien (120) tech fall and Ryan Bortz (126) in a 10-0 major decision.

Goodhue, 4-1 in team play, is next scheduled to wrestle in Cannon Falls next Thursday.