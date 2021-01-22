HAMMOND, Wis.-- St. Croix Central won four of the last seven matches by fall and picked up forfeits in two others to put away New Richmond, 56-13, in the final Middle Border Conference match of the season for both teams Thursday night, Jan. 21, in Hammond.

Both teams will now prepare for the WIAA regionals Saturday, Jan. 30, with the Tigers competing in the Division 1 regional at Eau Claire North and the Panthers joining Somerset at the Division 2 regional in Baldwin.

Thursday’s match in Hammond started off with New Richmond’s Thomas Jefferson earning a 9-4 decision over Central’s Brandon Trudell at 126 pounds. But Central took the next three matches with Noah Nusbaum winning a 9-1 major decision over Tyler Harris at 132, David Olson scoring late for a 5-4 decision over Bode Gabriel at 138, and Owen Wasley posting an 11-0 major decision over Kyle Germain at 145.

New Richmond trimmed the Central lead to 11-9 when Tyler Dennis pinned Ashton Beck in 1 minute, 7 seconds in the 152-pound bout, but Central’s Tadan Holzer earned a 7-5 overtime victory against Chase Feiner at 160 pounds and the Tigers forfeited at 170 to extend Central’s lead to 20-9.

The Panthers quickly widened the gap to 32-9 when Devin Wasley pinned Gavin Bird in 1:16 at 182 pounds and Parker Shakleton pinned Parker Stephens in 16 seconds at 195.

Noah Rud earned New Richmond’s final points of the night with an 11-1 major decision over Jacob Berends in the 220 pound match before Josh Bair pinned Adam Stener in 22 seconds at 285, Teague Holzer pinned Elijah Gefeke in 48 seconds at 113 and the Panthers received forfeits at 106 and 120.