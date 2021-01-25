HUDSON, Wis. -- Now that the regular season is in the books, the Hudson wrestling team is focused on this weekend’s regionals.

The Raiders put the finishing touches on an undefeated Big Rivers Conference season with a 78-6 victory over Eau Claire North Thursday night, Jan. 21, one of three wins for Hudson on the night. They also knocked off Division 3 powerhouse Boyceville, 49-30, before shutting out Mondovi 84-0.

This Saturday’s regional tournament at Eau Claire North will be the Raiders’ first tournament of the season, and Raider coach Chris Hansen noted things will be different than past years.

“With covid protocols, only the top two will advance to the sectional, not the top four like usual,” he said. “This one-year change is a little awkward. I will still consider my third and fourth place finisher to be sectional qualifiers, they simply won't advance.”

Hansen said the highlight of last Thursday’s home duals was the win over Boyceville, specifically seeing brothers Peter and Jacob Hansen knocking off state-ranked wrestlers at 160 and 170 pounds.

“Peter won by major decision (13-3) over Boyceville's two-time state qualifier and current number eleven ranked Ira Bialsik,” the coach noted. “The very next match saw younger brother Jacob win a decision (6-2) over number eight ranked Tyler Dormanen.”

Nick Fish (106), AJ Henn (113), Riley Steltzner (126), Ethan Winkleman (152), and Hank Gierke (182), all pinned their opponents in the victory.

“As always, Boyceville has a nice team,” Hansen said. “They are honorable mention, just like Hudson, so there were a bunch of solid matches in the dual. I was real pleased with Nick Fish's pin at 106 and also the loss Ben Steltzner took was a great match.”

Ben Steltzner ended up losing to state-ranked Trett Joles at 195 by a third period pin for his only loss of the night. He earned one of eight Raiders pins in the Raiders’ 78-6 win over Eau Claire North, with Riley Steltzner (126), Matthew Feia (132), Winkleman (145), Peter Hansen (160), Jacob Hansen (170), Gierke (182), and Brady Pronschinske (220) picking up the others.

Riley Steltzner, Feia, Peter Hansen, Jacob Hansen, Gierke, and Austin Krenz at 106 all posted pins in the shutout of Mondovi.