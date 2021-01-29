Twenty-four days after its first practice of the season, the Z-M wrestling team was finally able to get competition in the form of another team. To open the season slate, the Cougars hosted a triangular with Byron and Dover-Eyota that they ended up splitting.

Z-M defeated Byron 53-19 to get its first win but also were on the opposite side of the competition with a narrow 33-28 loss to Dover-Eyota on Thursday night.

Against Byron, the Cougars performed well all the way through the lineup, totaling 10 wins out of the 13 matches determined on the mat. Jack Krier kicked things off for Z-M with a pin at 106 pounds. He was one of seven Cougars to win via fall. The others were Ryan Stimets (113), Ashton Macht (120), Kaleb Lochner (126), Kyle Cloutier (152), Ryan Lexvold (170) and Ethan Kovars (220). In Z-M’s three other match wins, Mason Goodman (138) won with a 9-7 decision, Tanner Mancilman (160) won with a 10-3 decision, and Gabe Tupper (195) won by tech fall.

With Dover-Eyota, things didn’t go as well on the mat for Z-M. Krier and Kovars still earned victories by fall, as did Cody Anderson (195). Aside from that trio however, it was tough sledding as Tupper and Lochner won with 9-3 and 7-4 decisions, respectively, and Macht won with a 16-8 major decision to round out the individual match wins for the Cougars.

Z-M, 1-1 as a team, is next scheduled to wrestle in Stewartville on Thursday.

Goodhue winners of eight straight

Goodhue continued its strong start to the wrestling season with two more team victories Thursday night in Cannon Falls. The Wildcats defeated the Bombers 55-20, before going on to defeat Lakeville South 46-29.

Against Cannon Falls, the Wildcats won the dual but had actually only won three matches determined on the mat — a 3-1 decision in favor of Makae O’Reilly at 138 pounds, Beau Jaeger (145) with a pin, and Kade Altendorf (170) with a 9-1 major decision. The other seven match wins came via forfeit.

Forfeits played a large role in Goodhue’s victory over Lakeville South as well. If the forfeits were taken out for both teams, Goodhue would have trailed 29-28. That’s not to take away from what the Wildcats accomplished on the mat however. Earning wins were Jaeger (145), Altendorf (170) and Cody Lohman (195) by fall, and Lucas Bortz (113) and Ryan Bortz (126) by tech fall.

Goodhue, 8-1 as a team, wrestled Stewartville on Friday before making the trip to Faribault on Thursday.

Lake City remains undefeated

Lake City traveled to Blooming Prairie on Thursday for a triangular against Westfield and NRHEG. Attempting to defend an undefeated record going in, the Tigers did so convincingly, defeating Westfield 56-14 and NRHEG 62-9.

Against Westfield, Lake City won 10 matches — five on the mat and five via forfeit. Nate Evans at 113 pounds earned the Tigers first win with a pin one minute, 48 seconds into the first period. Luke Becker (160) and Max Balow (220) also won by fall, while Joe Kozlowski (152) won by tech fall and Jonathan Harvey (145) by a 7-3 decision.

Lake City traveled to Blooming Prairie on Thursday for a triangular against Westfield and NRHEG. Attempting to defend an undefeated record going in, the Tigers did so convincingly, defeating Westfield 56-14 and NRHEG 62-9.

Against Westfield, Lake City won 10 matches — five on the mat and five via forfeit. Nate Evans at 113 pounds earned the Tigers first win with a pin one minute, 48 seconds into the first period. Luke Becker (160) and Max Balow (220) also won by fall, while Joe Kozlowski (152) won by tech fall and Jonathan Harvey (145) by a 7-3 decision.

The Tigers did even better against NRHEG, winning 12 of the 14 matches, with only two determined by forfeit. Winning by fall were Cristofer Ramirez (106), Evans (113), Harvey (145), Kozlowski (152), Becker (160) and Jeremy Nguyen (220). Winning by decisions were Steven Ramirez (120) and Luke Skifton (132), while Dominic Goihl-Krier (170) and Balow (285) won by major decisions.

Lake City, 6-0, is next scheduled to wrestle on Saturday at their home triangular against St. Thomas Academy and Plainview-Elgin-Millville.