Lake City remains undefeated as a team as it recorded two more wins over the weekend at their home triangular. The Tigers downed St. Thomas Academy, 39-30, and then Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 45-22.

Against St. Thomas Academy, the Tigers earned eight match wins — halff by fall. Recording pins were Nate Evans (113), Luke Skifton (132), Joe Kozlowski (152) and Sam Nutt (182). Max Balow (285) won by tech fall, Luke Becker (160) won by a 16-3 major decision, Chris Ramirez (106) won by a 6-3 decision and Aaron Meincke (138) won by a 4-0 decision.

Against PEM, the Tigers won one match more, taking nine of the 14. Skifton (132), Nutt (182), Jeremy Nguyen (220) and Balow (285) won by fall. Ramirez (106) won by a 2-0 decision, Jonathan Harvey (145) won by a 2-1 decision and Kozlowski won by a 5-0 decision. Two matches were won via forfeit.

Lake City, 8-0 as a team, next wrestles Thursday in Byron.

Goodhue wins two more at Stewartville triangular

Goodhue has now won 10 in a row since falling to Chatfield in the opener. Wins nine and 10 came on Friday in Stewartville as the Wildcats defeated the Tigers, 51-18, and Lester Prairie, 47-21.

Against Stewartville, Goodhue won 10 matches — six by fall. Recording pins were Lucas Bortz at 113 pounds, Makae O’Reilly (138), Jeremiah O’Reilly, Malakye Parker (160), Kade Altendorf (170) and Carsyn O’Reilly (182). Ethan Breuer (132) won by a 6-2 decision, Cody Lohman (195) won by a 3-2 decision and Blake Carlson (285) won by a 3-2 decision. Ryan Bortz (120) also won via forfeit.

Against Lester Prairie, Goodhue won nine matches. Winning by fall were Jeremiah Bien (120) and Carsyn O'Reilly (182). Lucas Bortz (113) won by tech fall, Breuer (132) won by a 9-5 decision and Parker (160) won by a 7-2 decision. Four matches were also won via forfeit.

Goodhue, 10-1 as a team, next wrestles Thursday in Faribault.