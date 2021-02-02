Teague Holzer, David Olson and Devin Wasley each won individual titles to headline a group of six St. Croix Central wrestlers to finish in the top two in their respective weight classes at the Division 2 regional in Baldwin Saturday, Jan. 30, and advance to this Saturday’s Division 2 sectional tournament in Neillsville.

Somerset had a pair of wrestlers finish third but only the top two wrestlers in each weight class qualified for sectionals under the WIAA’s COVID-19 modifications.

Holzer claimed the regional title at 113 pounds by posting a 6-4 sudden victory over Baldwin-Woodville’s Cole Braasch while Olson earned a 4-0 decision over Elliott Anderson of Baldwin-Woodville at 152 pounds. Wasley’s title came at 170 pounds with a pin of Grant Cook of Amery in 1 minute, 49 seconds.

Tadan Holzer advanced with a second place finish at 145 pounds and Parker Shakleton took second at 182 while Josh Bair advanced with a second place finish at 285.

Somerset’s top finishers were Zach Maitrejean, at 152 pounds, and Landon Anez at 195, who both placed third.

Amery took the team title with 259 points and Baldwin-Woodville was second with 204 while St. Croix Central placed third with 204. Somerset finished fifth in the six-team field with 67.