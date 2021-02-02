Ellsworth traveled to Arcadia on Saturday, Jan. 30 for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 regional wrestling tournament. After having an up-and-down season plagued with inconsistencies and unknowns with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Panthers welcomed some success by advancing eight wrestlers to sectionals.

Of the eight Panthers heading to sections, three took first place in their regional weight classes — Louis Jahnke at 195 pounds, Anthony Madsen (170) and Braden Matzek (145). Matzek won via fall just 35 seconds into his title match, Madsen had a second-period pin for the win, and Jahnke pinned his opponent one minute in.

The other five wrestlers all advanced to sectionals by winning their second-place wrestleback. They include: Landan Lampman (106), Willie Penn (113), Ryan Matzek (182), Ian Matzek (220) and Kyle Anschutz (285).

Narrowly missing out on advancing to sectionals was Jakob McCabe (132) — pinned in the second period — and Zack Peterson — pinned one minute into his wrestleback.

Individual sectionals will take place in Neillsville, with the first match scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Wrestlers that win their weight class will advance to the state tournament, while the top scoring team amongst all competing wrestlers will advance to the state tournament.

Spring Valley/Elmwood sending five to sections

The Spring Valley/Elmwood wrestling team will be sending five wrestlers to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 sectional wrestling tournament after concluding regionals Saturday, Jan. 30 in Durand.

Of the five Cardinals advancing to sections, four were first-place finishers in regions. They included Kaleb Casey at 113 pounds, Tristan Neisinger (126), Max Schmitt (152) and Brayden Wolf (170). Also advancing to sectionals is Paul Schwebach (195) after taking second place at regions.

Individual sectionals will take place in St. Croix Falls, with the first match scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Wrestlers that win their weight class will advance to the state tournament, while the top scoring team amongst all competing wrestlers will advance to the state tournament.