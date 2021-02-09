Seven wrestlers represented Ellsworth at the WIAA Division 2 sectional wrestling tournament in Neillsville on Saturday, Feb. 6. Of those seven, six of them placed in the top five of their respective weight class.

Braden Matzek led the charge for Ellsworth with his third-place finish in the 145-pound division. Matzek won his quarterfinal match with a first-period pin, but lost in the semifinals in a 10-8 decision. In wrestlebacks, Matzek won two consecutive matches — the first by 10-2 major decision and the second in a 4-3 decision. In the second-place match, Matzek lost in a 6-4 decision.

Ellsworth had three wrestlers claim fourth place: Willie Penn (113), Ian Matzek (220) and Kyle Anschutz (285). Penn lost his opening match but won two straight in wrestlebacks, before falling in the third-place match by fall in the third period. Ian Matzek won his quarterfinals match before falling in the semifinals. He won his first wrestleback but then lost in the third-place match in a 10-2 major decision. Anschutz lost his opening bout and needed a pair of wrestleback wins to get into the third-place match. He lost that one to claim fourth place.

Rounding out the Panthers wrestlers were Anthony Madsen (170) and Ryan Matzek (182) with fifth-place finishes. Madsen won his opening match but then dropped the next two before winning the fifth-place contest in a 10-8 decision. Matzek was dropped into wrestlebacks after losing his opening match and then split his next two contests before closing his day out by winning the fifth-place match by fall.

Landan Lampan lost his two matches at 106 pounds.