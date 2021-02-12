The Zumbrota-Mazeppa wrestling team completed the trek to Lakeville North for a Thursday triangular and with it received a bag of mixed results. The Cougars started the day off strong with a 46-19 win over Lakeville North but coupled that with a 61-3 loss to Simley as well.

Against Lakeville North, the Cougars won 10 of the matches with four via fall and one due to forfeit. Jack Krier kicked the dual off at 106 pounds with a slim 1-0 decision. Then at 120 pounds, Lucas Schiell earned Z-M’s first pin of the day. Tanner Mancilman (160), Ryan Lexvold (170) and Ethan Kovars (220) recorded the other wins by fall. Beau Jurrens (145) was the lone Cougar to win via major decision (13-1). Kaleb Lochner (126) won with a 6-3 decision, Kyle Cloutier (152) a 5-1 decision and Gabe Tupper (182) with a 6-0 decision.

Although Lakeville North was downed rather easily, Simley was something different entirely. Jurrens (145) was the only Cougar to win a match, a 5-3 decision.

Z-M, 3-3 as a team, is next scheduled to wrestle in Cannon Falls on Saturday.

Goodhue grapplers continue to showcase potential

Goodhue went west on Thursday, making a stop along Interstate 35 to face off against Medford and WEM-JWP in a triangular. It being the first competition in a stretch of four duals in two days, Goodhue started it off with a bang, defeating WEM-JWP 68-10 and Medford 48-30.

Against WEM-JWP, the Wildcats were dominant as they only lost two matches and won six by fall. Austin Clemens got the dual started at 113 pounds with a first-period pin. Others winning by fall were Lucas Bortz (120), Jeremiah Bien (126), Makae O’Reilly (138), Kade Altendorf (170) and Cody Lohman (220). Ethan Breuer (132) won via tech fall and Jeremiah O’Reilly won with a 3-0 decision.

Individual match results were unavailable for the dual against Medford.

Goodhue, 13-3 as a team, is next scheduled to travel to Lake City for a triangular on Friday.