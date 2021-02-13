LAKE CITY — The last time Lake City was on the wrestling mat, they saw their perfect team record come to end. On Friday at their home triangular, Lake City got back to winning as they took down a strong Goodhue team and Plainview-Elgin-Millville for the second time this season.

Lake City began the night facing off against Goodhue, a team that has won 13 of 16 duals to start the season. The Tigers and Wildcats went back and forth in the first six matches but key outcomes in the 145- and 152-pound matches turned the tide in favor of Lake City and paved the way for the 41-24 win.

In those first six matches, Goodhue got wins from Hayden Holm (a 6-4 decision at 106 pounds), Jeremiah Bien (126) by fall and Makae O’Reilly (138) with a 2-0 decision. Logging wins for Lake City were Nate Evans (113) with a 5-2 decision, Steven Ramirez (120) with a 3-0 decision, and Luke Skifton (132) via tech fall. Through six matches Goodhue held a slim 12-11 lead.

Then Jonathan Harvey (145) recorded a first-period pin to put Lake City up 17-12, followed by a dual-defining match at 152 pounds that put the Tigers up for good.

Maddox O’Reilly led 5-4 with less than 10 seconds to go in the third period, but Luke Becker came up clutch with a last-second takedown to push him ahead for the 6-5 decision. That gave Lake City a 20-12 lead, and they followed that up with pins by Joe Kozlowski (160) and Sam Nutt (182) as well as a 3-2 decision in favor of Dominic Goihl-Krier at 170 pounds.

Goodhue recovered with two consecutive wins via fall by Cody Lohman (195) and Mason Taxdahl (220), before Lake City closed the dual out with a third-period pin by Max Balow at 285 pounds.

Lake City followed up with their second win of the season over PEM, this time by a 33-26 margin. Evans (113) and Balow (285) earned wins by fall, while Harvey (145) won via 3-2 decision, Sam Nutt (182) won with a 3-0 decision, and Jeremy Nguyen (220) edged his opponent with a 6-5 decision. The Tigers also got two wins by forfeit.

Goodhue was swept for the first time this season as it fell to PEM, 32-31. Of the six match wins for the Wildcats, two were via forfeit. Those decided on the mat were: Lucas Bortz (113) by fall, Bien (120) in a 15-1 major decision, Lohman (220) in a 4-1 decision, and Blake Williams (285) by fall.

Lake City, 10-2 as a team, returned to action Saturday morning with a trip to St. Charles, while Goodhue, 13-5, next wrestles Thursday at Kasson-Mantorville.