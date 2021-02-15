Zumbrota-Mazeppa traveled to Cannon Falls over the weekend to face off against the Bombers and a marquee showdown with Kasson-Mantorville. Both resulted in positive outcomes for the Cougars, although their win over the KoMets required a tiebreaker to determine the winner.

In Z-M’s 59-12 win over Cannon Falls, four matches were decided by forfeit and another four by fall. Wrestlers earning wins via the latter category included Lucas Schiell with a pin 19 seconds into the 120-pound match, Wilson Nordquist (145), Tanner Mancilman (160) and Gabe Tupper (182). Ryan Lexvold (170) and Ethan Kovars (195) won by 8-0 and 12-2 major decisions, while Jack Krier (106) rounded out the victories with a 4-2 decision.

Against K-M, the Cougars needed every last point to push them over the top. Both teams won seven matches and finished the dual deadlocked 33-33. Z-M earned the victory based on its 4-2 advantage in matches won by fall. Myles Ramer (113), Schiell (120), Mason Goodman (138) and Kyle Cloutier (152) recorded the four wins by fall for Z-M. Krier (106), Kaleb Lochner (126) and Ethan Kovars (220) won with 5-1, 10-3 and 7-3 decisions, respectively.

Z-M, 5-3 as a team, is next scheduled to wrestle Thursday in Owatonna.

Lake City wins twice at St. Charles triangular

Lake City traveled to St. Charles on Saturday to participate in its second triangular in as many days. After a competitive lineup the day before, Lake City maintained that same edge in its encore performance with a 40-32 win over Byron, followed up by a 64-10 win against St. Charles.

Against Byron, Lake City was victorious on eight of the 14 matches with both teams forfeiting one match apiece. Of the seven matches won on the mat, Lake City claimed four by fall. Nate Evans turned in a first-period pin at 113 pounds, followed by Jonathan Harvey (145), Luke Becker (160) and Max Balow (220). Luke Skifton (132) won with a 17-7 major decision, while Joe Kozlowski (152) and Sam Nutt (195) won with 10-7 and 1-0 decisions, respectively.

Lake City claimed seven of its 12 victories against St. Charles via forfeit. Chris Ramirez (106), Dominic Goihl-Krier (170) and Ben Nutt (195) won by fall. Skifton (132) won with a 10-2 major decision and Elijah Dodd (126) won with a 5-2 decision.

Lake City, 12-2 as a team, is next scheduled to host Cannon Falls and Chatfield on Thursday.