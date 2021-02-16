HAMMOND, Wis.-- St. Croix Central junior Devin Wasley bounced back from a loss in the semifinals to finish third at 170 pounds at the WIAA Division 2 Individual State Wrestling Tournament at Adams-Friendship High School Saturday, Feb. 13.

Wasley, last year’s state runner-up at 160 pounds, posted a 5-2 decision over Reece Piontek of Denmark in the quarterfinals before losing by fall to eventual state runner-up Bradyn Saint of Prairie du Chien in the semifinal round. He faced Piontek again in the third place match and came away with an 8-0 major decision to reach the awards podium for the second straight season.

Wasley, the Middle Border Conference champion at 170 pounds, finished the season with a record of 21-3.