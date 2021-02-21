Lake City claimed a pair of victories at a Saturday triangular in Triton. The Tigers downed the Cobras 69-6 and Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson 48-23.

Against Triton, the Tigers won all but one match — however, seven of their wins came via forfeit. Lake City had three wins by fall: Elijah Dodd at 126 pounds, Aaron Meincke (138) and Jonathan Harvey (145). Joe Kozlowski (160) and Dominic Goihl-Krier (170) won with 7-0 and 10-3 decisions, respectively, while Sam Nutt (182) won with a 13-1 major decision.

The matchup with LARP was much closer as none of the matches were forfeited. Lake City still held the advantage with individual wins however, 9-5.

Winning by fall for Lake City were Cristofer Ramirez (106), Aaron Lou (132), Meincke (138), Luke Becker (160), Nutt (182), Jeremy Nguyen (220) and Max Balow (285). Harvey (145) and Goihl-Krier (170) won in 8-1 and 8-3 decisions, respectively.

Lake City, 15-3 as a team, is next scheduled to wrestle in Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday.

Cougars get a team win in St. Peter

Zumbrota-Mazeppa traveled to St. Peter on Saturday and got back in the win column after dropping two contests to Big Nine Conference opponents two days earlier. The Cougars defeated St. Peter 45-24, earning victories in 10 of the 14 matches.

Winning by fall for Z-M were Jack Krier at 106 pounds, Myles Ramer (113), Lucas Schiell (120), Gabe Tupper (182) and Ethan Kovars (220). Kaleb Lochner (126) won with a 3-1 decision, Ben Murray (132) won with a 4-1 decision, Beau Jurrens (145) with a 9-3 decision, Ryan Lexvold (170) with a 7-2 decision, and Cody Anderson (195) with a 3-0 decision.

Z-M, 6-5 as a team, will host Goodhue and GMLOS on Tuesday.

Goodhue splits Rochester schools at triangular

Goodhue traveled to Rochester on Saturday and earned a victory 78-3 over Rochester John Marshall but fell 10 points shy of Rochester Mayo, 40-30. The win over JM comes with a caveat however, as the Rockets forfeited a whopping 10 matches. Of the four determined on the mat, won three of four.

Winning the three matches against JM were Jeremiah Bien at 126 pounds, Ethan Breuer (132) and Maddox O’Reilly (138). All wins were by fall.

The matchup with Mayo was much closer as the Spartans only forfeited one match. Mayo held an 8-5 advantage in matches determined on the mat. Winning for Goodhue were Hayden Holm (106), Bien (126), Makae O’Reilly (152) by fall, and Lucas Bortz (113) and Maddox O’Reilly (145) with 4-1 and 4-3 decisions, respectively.

Goodhue, 15-7 as a team, is next scheduled to wrestle in Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday.