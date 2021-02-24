For the first time since Feb. 6, Z-M went up against opponents inside its own section. In the past two weeks, the Cougars have faced seven teams in at least one class level above them. However, much of the same could be said of Goodhue who had gone up against five teams of a higher class out of their last eight opponents. So, the Tuesday tilt between the two Hiawatha Valley League rivals and GMLOS was a nice barometer for how they are shaping up as sections loom in the not so distant future.

If Tuesday night was an accurate measurement, then Z-M is finding its form, while the Wildcats are a bit behind the top of the section. By the end of the Goodhue and Z-M matchup, the Cougars held the advantage, winning 34-21 and taking nine of the 14 matches.

Leading the Cougars off on the night was Jack Krier with a pin at 106 pounds. He was one of only two Cougars to win by fall — Kaleb Lochner (126) was the other. Ethan Kovars (220) won by a 12-0 major decision, but the rest of Z-M’s squad were in tight battles. Lucas Schiell (120) won in a 4-1 decision, Ben Murray (132) won 11-9, Beau Jurrens (145) won 5-2, Kyle Cloutier (152) won 5-4, Tanner Mancilman (160) won 4-2, and Ryan Lexvold (182) won 6-0.

Goodhue logged two wins by fall — Mason Taxdahl (195) and Blake Carlson (285). Elsewhere for the Wildcats, Lucas Bortz (113) won 3-2, Beau Jaeger (138) won 7-0, and Kade Altendorf (170) won 4-1.

Against GMLOS, the Cougars fell 40-24. This time around, Z-M found itself in the opposite seat as it could only muster five match wins and two of those came on forfeits. In the three matches determined on the mat, Kovars (195) won by fall, Schiell (120) won with an 8-2 decision and Murray (132) won in a 6-4 decision.

Goodhue didn’t fare much better against GMLOS, as the Wildcats were downed 52-24. Goodhue managed only four match wins — two of which were via forfeit. Earning the two wins on the mat were Maddox O’Reilly (138) and Blake Carlson (285), both by fall.

Goodhue, 15-9 as a team, is next scheduled to wrestle Thursday at the Chanhassen triangular.

Z-M, 7-6 as a team, is next scheduled to wrestle on Saturday in Pine Island.