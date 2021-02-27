One day after cruising past Chanhassen and Elk River, Goodhue faced greater competition at its home triangular on Friday night. The Wildcats welcomed Hutchinson and Caledonia and split the teams. Goodhue defeated Caledonia 46-25, but fell to Hutchinson 42-27.

Against Caledonia, the Wildcats won eight matches but the teams tied with six wins on the mat as two of Goodhue’s wins came from forfeits. Despite the two forfeits though, Goodhue still held a 34-25 advantage largely based on the five wins by fall. Lucas Bortz got Goodhue going with a first-period pin in his 113-pound match. He was followed by Maddox O’Reilly (138), Beau Jaeger (152), Malakye Parker (170) and Carsyn O’Reilly (195) with wins by fall. Makae O’Reilly (145) rounded out the dual with a 15-4 major decision.

Goodhue won nearly as many matches on the mat against Hutchinson but the score wasn’t as kind this time around. The Wildcats won five matches and four by fall, but Hutchinson finished with nine wins and four netted them six points. Winning for Goodhue were Lucas Bortz (113), Ryan Bortz (120), Maddox O’Reilly (138) and Beau Jaeger (152) by fall, and Makae O’Reilly (145) with a 6-5 decision.

Goodhue, 18-10 as a team, is next scheduled to wrestle Friday, March 5 at home against Hastings and Pine Island.