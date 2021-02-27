One day after cruising past Chanhassen and Elk River, Goodhue faced greater competition at its home triangular on Friday night. The Wildcats welcomed Hutchinson and Caledonia and split the teams. Goodhue defeated Caledonia 46-25, but fell to Hutchinson 42-27.

Against Caledonia, the Wildcats won eight matches but the teams tied with six wins on the mat as two of Goodhue’s wins came from forfeits. Despite the two forfeits though, Goodhue still held a 34-25 advantage largely based on the five wins by fall. Lucas Bortz got Goodhue going with a first-period pin in his 113-pound match. He was followed by Maddox O’Reilly (138), Beau Jaeger (152), Malakye Parker (170) and Carsyn O’Reilly (195) with wins by fall. Makae O’Reilly (145) rounded out the dual with a 15-4 major decision.

Goodhue won nearly as many matches on the mat against Hutchinson but the score wasn’t as kind this time around. The Wildcats won five matches and four by fall, but Hutchinson finished with nine wins and four netted them six points. Winning for Goodhue were Lucas Bortz (113), Ryan Bortz (120), Maddox O’Reilly (138) and Beau Jaeger (152) by fall, and Makae O’Reilly (145) with a 6-5 decision.

Goodhue, 18-10 as a team, is next scheduled to wrestle Friday, March 5 at home against Hastings and Pine Island.

Lake City sweeps La Crescent triangular

Lake City made the trip south along the Mississippi River to La Crescent on Friday night for a triangular with the Lancers and Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton. The Tigers found success, defeating the Wolves 60-9 and La Crescent 66-14.

During Lake City’s dual with Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton, the Tigers were the winners of 12 matches — three by forfeit. Lake City also won five matches by fall, including Luke Skifton at 132 pounds, Jonathan Harvey (145), Joe Kozlowski (152), Luke Becker (160) and Dominic Goihl-Krier (170). Others earning wins were Cristofer Ramirez (106), Steven Ramirez (120), Elijah Dodd (126) and Jeremy Nguyen (220) with 5-0, 7-0, 6-4 and 6-3 decisions, respectively.

Against La Crescent, the Tigers won 11 of the 14 matches, but 10 match wins were given to them via forfeit. Of the four matches won on the mat, Lake City was defeated in three of them. Becker (152) was the lone Tiger to win on the mat, recording a first-period pin.

Lake City, 17-5 as a team, is next scheduled to wrestle Thursday in Caledonia.