Goodhue made the trip south to Pine Island for the final competition of its regular season against the Panthers and Hastings on Friday. The Wildcats had mixed results on the night as they defeated Pine Island 72-7, although with a big caveat, and then lost to Hastings 42-27.

Against Pine Island, the Wildcats won 12 of the 14 matches but half of them were forfeits. Goodhue did however win the other half all by fall. Earning those pins were Lucas Bortz at 113 pounds, Ryan Bortz (120), Malakye Parker (170), Carsyn O’Reilly (182), Max Taxdahl (195) and Cody Lohman (220).

Goodhue was dealt a more challenging test against Hastings and that showed as the Wildcats managed only five wins against the Raiders. Of those five wins though, four were by fall, including: Jeremiah Bien (126), Ethan Breuer (132), Maddox O’Reilly (138) and Taxdahl (220). Lucas Bortz (113) won the other match for Goodhue — a 9-4 decision.

Goodhue finished its regular season schedule with a 19-11 record. The Wildcats will now prepare themselves for the Section 1A team tournament on March 10 in either Eyota or Grand Meadow. The Section 1A individual wrestling tournament will take place March 17 in Grand Meadow.

Lake City wraps up regular season on high note

Lake City wrapped up its regular season slate with a trip to Caledonia on Thursday in the final triangular on its schedule. The finale was a good one for the Tigers too as they swept Caledonia-Houston and Winona-Cotter to enter team sections next week with some momentum.

Against Caledonia-Houston, the Tigers won eight of 14 matches for a 48-25 team victory. Of the matches won, six of them concluded by fall. Lake City wrestlers winning with a pin included: Nate Evans at 113 pounds, Jonathan Harvey (145), Joe Kozlowski (152), Luke Becker (160), Sam Nutt (182) and Max Balow (220). Lake City’s other two wins came via forfeit.

Against Winona-Cotter, the Tigers scored even more points, winning 65-12 but of their 11 victorious matches, nine were won via forfeit. Of the two matches won on the mat, Kozlowski (160) and Harvey (145) won their matches by fall and tech fall, respectively.

Lake City finishes the regular season with a 19-5 record. Next up for the Tigers is the Section 1AA team tournament March 10 at either Kasson-Mantorville or Rochester John Marshall. The Section 1AA individual tournament begins March 17 at Cannon Falls.