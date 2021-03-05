Lake City wrapped up its regular season slate with a trip to Caledonia in the final triangular on its schedule. The finale was a good one for the Tigers too as they swept Caledonia-Houston and Winona-Cotter to enter team sections next week with some momentum.

Against Caledonia-Houston, the Tigers won eight of 14 matches for a 48-25 team victory. Of the matches won, six of them concluded by fall. Lake City wrestlers winning with a pin included: Nate Evans at 113 pounds, Jonathan Harvey (145), Joe Kozlowski (152), Luke Becker (160), Sam Nutt (182) and Max Balow (220). Lake City’s other two wins came via forfeit.

Against Winona-Cotter, the Tigers scored even more points, winning 65-12 but of their 11 victorious matches, nine were won via forfeit. Of the two matches won on the mat, Kozlowski (160) and Harvey (145) won their matches by fall and tech fall, respectively.

Lake City finishes the regular season with a 19-5 record. Next up for the Tigers is the Section 1AA team tournament March 10 at either Kasson-Mantorville or Rochester John Marshall. The Section 1AA individual tournament begins March 17 at Cannon Falls.