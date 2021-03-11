ROCHESTER — Postseason wrestling got underway Wednesday with an aura of unfamiliarity, yet remnants of familiarity sprinkled in. Instead of being held at its usual location, Century High School in Rochester was the site for half of the Section 1A wrestling teams. The other half were in Eyota, splitting the eight teams into two pods as a COVID precaution. For Goodhue and Zumbrota-Mazeppa, the Rochester high school was their home for one night as they kicked off their quest for a state tournament bid.

With the two teams facing each other right off the bat, it was already a known fact that one would see the team portion of their season end. Although Goodhue wrestled well and had a chance to win nearly every match in the third period, the wins by fall for Z-M were what kept the Wildcats at a distance as the Cougars won 42-22.

“We were worried about that match, we didn’t even think about Chatfield until we were done with Goodhue because they have a nice team,” Z-M head wrestling coach Link Steffen said. “They’re well coached and well mannered, and they’re just steady wrestlers that are hard to score big on but fortunately tonight we got those falls.”

Z-M only held an 8-6 advantage in match wins, however six of those wins were by fall. For Goodhue, only one of its six wins were by fall. The Cougars maintained that trajectory when they went up against Class A No. 9-ranked Chatfield in the sectional semifinal and won 37-30.

Z-M jumped out to a 19-4 that the Gophers couldn’t recover from, although they sure got close. Heading into the 195-pound match, Chatfield was just three points behind. But a one-point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct and a huge 9-3 decision in favor of Gabe Tupper put Z-M up 31-24 with two matches left. In the next match, Ethan Kovars ensured the Cougars’ season would continue with a win by fall.

“We weren’t breathing easy yet,” Steffen said about heading into Tupper’s match against Campbell Berge. “Campbell is a good wrestler, those are two fierce competitors and two great athletes and man we’re fortunate to come out as winners tonight in that match.”

Z-M’s win over Chatfield wasn’t just for the Cougars to celebrate though. A small but boisterous crowd of Z-M faithful made the trip to Rochester to support the team. And with that, for the first time all season, the wrestlers were competing in as close to a “normal” tournament atmosphere as possible. Fans, while limited significantly compared to past years due to the pandemic, were as vocal and supportive as ever. The atmosphere was so noticeable to Steffen that he credited some of the spirit his team had with the ambience from the bleachers.

“Even with the smaller crowd, it was nice. We could hear it, the fans were into it. It was fun, having the fans really helped,” he said.

With the win, Z-M advanced to the Section 1A championship which will be held in tandem with the team state quarterfinals Saturday in New Prague. The Cougars will face GMLOS at 4 p.m. and should they win that, would then face the Section 4A champion immediately after. The state team wrestling semifinals and finals are scheduled for March 27.

The Cougars have faced GMLOS once this season, a 40-24 loss on Feb. 23.

First round results

Match winners for Z-M included Jack Krier at 106 pounds, Kaleb Lochner (126), Ben Murray (132), Tanner Mancilman (160), Ryan Lexvold (170) and Kovars (220) – all winning by fall. Lucas Schiell (120) and Tupper (195) won by 1-0 and 7-0 decisions, respectively.

Blake Carlson (285) earned the lone win by fall, while Lucas Bortz (113) added a win in a 14-4 major decision. Beau Jaeger (138) and Maddox O’Reilly (145) won by 7-4 and 3-1 decisions, respectively, while Makae O’Reilly (152) and Kade Altendorf (182) both won with 6-1 decisions.

Semifinal results

Z-M wrestlers that won by fall against Chatfield were Schiell (120), Murray (132) and Kovars (220). Lochner (126) and Beau Jurrens (145) won with 19-11 and 11-3 major decisions, respectively, while Mancilman (160) won by tech fall. Elsewhere, Krier (106) won with a 3-0 decision and Tupper claimed a 9-3 decision.

Lake City advances to section final

Z-M wasn’t the only team that had a good night of wrestling. Lake City actually had a legitimate claim on having a better night as it unseated the No. 2-ranked Class AA team in the state and will now wrestle in the Section 1AA finals Saturday at Cretin-Derham Hall.

Lake City started its journey with a matchup against Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson. The Tigers previously defeated LARP on Feb. 20 and matched the effort once again by winning 46-21 on Wednesday.

Although Lake City was down 15-3 early, the Tigers rattled off seven-straight victories and won nine of the final 10 matches. Winning by fall for Lake City were Luke Skifton (132), Jonathan Harvey (145), Sam Nutt (182) and Max Balow (285). Jeremy Nguyen (220) and Luke Becker (160) won by tech fall, and Cristofer Ramirez (106), Tristan Richardson (138), Joe Kozlowski (152) and Dominic Goihl-Krier (170) all won by decision.

Against Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1AA semifinals, Lake City was in the opposite situation. The Tigers jumped out to a large lead early and needed every point to fend off a KoMets rally in the final stretch. Lake City led by as much as 19 points more than halfway through, but Kasson-Mantorville was down just two points heading into the final match. Balow made quick work of K-M’s Reed Parrish, recording a win by fall 98 seconds into the match to seal Lake City’s victory.

Evans (113), Aaron Meincke (138) and Balow (285) were the lone Tigers to win by fall. Kozlowski (152) won with a 10-2 major decision and the KoMets also forfeited two matches. Steven Ramirez (120) and Skifton (132) won by 3-0 and 7-1 decisions, respectively.

The good news for Lake City is it’s guaranteed itself at minimum a second-place finish in the section, and it accomplished that by defeating the No. 2-ranked Class AA team in the state. The bad news is that the team blocking them from a section title is undefeated and the No. 1-ranked Class AA team, Simley. The Tigers will face Simley at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cretin-Derham Hall High School and should Lake City win, they would then go up against the Section 4AA champion at 3 p.m. in the Class AA team state wrestling quarterfinals.