HUDSON, Wis.-- The coaches from the Big River Conference last week unanimously selected Hudson senior Peter Hansen as the 2021 conference Wrestler of the Year.

Hansen capped his high school career with a fifth place finish at 160 pounds in his third straight appearance at the WIAA Division 1 Individual State Wrestling Tournament, which this year was held Saturday, Feb. 13, in Kaukauna.

“There can't be anything better than when you receive an award from your opponents,” Hudson head coach Chris Hansen said. “Peter is obviously very deserving. Interestingly, with all of our great wrestlers over the last few years, Peter is Hudson's first-ever recipient of this award.”

Peter Hansen was the only freshman named to the All-BRC team as a freshman in 2018, earning a spot on the second team, and followed that up with three straight first team selections.

“Character matters and I think Peter carried himself in a way that impressed the opposing coaches, both in his skill and also in his demeanor,” Coach Hansen said.

Peter Hansen will be wrestling for fifth-ranked UW-La Crosse next season.