HUDSON, Wis.-- Thirteen Hudson youth wrestlers traveled to the Woodside Wisconsin Dells Center to participate in the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Kids Folkstyle State Wrestling Championships March 5-7.

In addition to representing the Hudson community at this annual event, this year was unlike any other and the wrestlers took advantage of the opportunity to wrestle in the dome with 16 full sized mats in front of family members.

The club had four wrestlers finish top six in their bracket to come home with a trophy.

Eighth-grader Liam Neitzel was the state champion at 90-pounds with a perfect 5-0 record. He had three pins on his way to the finals and only gave up one point the entire tournament. He is Hudson’s first youth champion since 2013.

Eighth-grader Dawson Clymer had a marathon of a day, wrestling seven matches and winning six. He battled back from a 5-0 deficit in the consolation semifinals to win 12-8 to reach the third place match where he ended the day with a pin for a third place finish.

Sixth-grader Mary Prescott had some hard-fought victories on her way to the championship match and finished second. She capped off her first showing at the state meet with an impressive 3-1 record.

Fourth-grader Colton Steingraber also made his first trip to the state meet a memorable one with a fourth place finish and a 3-2 record. He battled hard with some exciting close matches and then capped off his win to advance to the third place match with a pin.

Fifth-grader Charlie Prescott and seventh-grader Evan DeLaForest each had 3-2 records and just missed placing, and several wrestlers went 1-2 on the day-- Tanner Henzler (4th grader), Wyatt Toenjes (4th grader), Katy Simpson (5th grader), Kylie Simpson (7th grader) and Grant Draveling (8th grader).

Also representing Hudson were a pair of Hoff siblings-- third grader Bella and fourth grader Lincoln, who each went 0-2 on the day but have goals of returning to state next season.