Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s run through the section reached its climax on Saturday as the Cougars traveled to New Prague for the Section 1A team wrestling championship. After narrowly defeating Goodhue and Chatfield to get into the finals, Z-M had little trouble once there as they dispatched Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland 50-15 to claim the Section 1A title.

Z-M started the dual off hot, earning victories in six of the first seven matches to get out to a 29-3 lead. The Cougars and Bulldogs went back and forth on matches the rest of the way but the 26-point advantage and two forfeits to end the dual were more than enough to ensure victory for Z-M.

Of the 10 match wins for Z-M, three were by fall and three by forfeit. Winning by fall were Lucas Schiell at 120 pounds, Mason Goodman (145) and Cody Anderson (195). Jack Krier (106) won by tech fall and the remainder were by decisions. Ben Murray (132) won 4-3, Ashton Macht (138) won 2-1 and Ryan Lexvold (170) won by 7-3 decision.

With the section title in-hand, the Cougars advanced to the opening round of the state tournament where they were tasked with Section 4A champion Kimball Area. Again the Cougars started fast, winning the first four matches. The difference this time around was that Z-M was unable to match its opponents in wins the rest of the way and lost eight of the next 10 matches. As a result, the Cougars were downed 35-23 in the opening round of the Class A team wrestling tournament.

Earning wins for the Cougars were Colby Dohrn with a 14-0 major decision, Krier (113) in an 11-6 decision, Schiell (120) by fall, Kaleb Lochner (126) with a 9-1 major decision, Kyle Cloutier (152) in a 3-1 decision and Ethan Kovars (285) in an 8-1 decision.

Although the team portion of the season is over for Z-M, the Section 1A individual wrestling tournament will get underway Wednesday in Grand Meadow.

Lake City finishes as runners-up in section

Simley is ranked as the No. 1 Class AA team in Minnesota for a reason, and Lake City found that out Saturday in the Section 1AA team wrestling championship. Lake City entered the section championship after coming off a stunning 40-32 upset over Kasson-Mantorville three days earlier. The magic ran out in the final though as Simley stomped Lake City, 70-3.

The lone Tiger to record a win was Jonathan Harvey in the 145-pound match. Harvey won with a 7-1 decision. Simley won eight of their 13 matches by fall, one by forfeit, one by tech fall, two by major decision and one by decision.

Lake City ends its team portion of the season with a 21-6 record and as the Section 1AA runners-up. The Section 1AA individual wrestling tournament begins Wednesday in Cannon Falls.