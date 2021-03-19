The Cannon Falls Fieldhouse was as full as it could be Wednesday afternoon and evening during the Section 1AA individual wrestling tournament.

Cannon Falls and Lake City will have a number of representatives go through to the state prelims Saturday.

For the Bombers, sophomore Gavin Peterson, freshman Calvin Singewald, sophomore Preston Carlisle, and junior Riley Keenan advanced. For the Tigers, senior Luke Skifton, junior Jonathan Harvey, senior Joe Kozlowski, senior Dominic Goihl-Krier and junior Max Balow.

Tigers Coach Doug Vaith couldn’t help but be slightly disappointed by the tournament results. The Tigers recently finished second in sections as a team, Vaith felt they could move six wrestlers through to state individually.

“Overall, I’m satisfied,” Vaith said.

Bombers Coach Dudley Flodeen was proud of the four wrestlers that advanced to state, saying his group performed admirably.

“I think we were hoping to get four [wrestlers] through,” Flodeen said. “And that’s kind of what we were hoping to get through. I think they wrestled a pretty good day today.”

Having four wrestlers like Peterson, Singewald, Carlisle and Keenan is important to a team’s dynamic, Flodeen said.

One of the brightest spots for the Tigers came in the form of Harvey’s match against St. Thomas Academy senior Jacob Draxler. Previously this season, Vaith said Harvey lost to Draxler. On Wednesday, Harvey got his revenge, pinning Draxler in a little over two minutes.

Kozlowski also notched his 100th win in the tournament.

So with a short window of time between the tournament on Wednesday and state on Saturday, what kind of workout will the Tigers have?

Vaith said it’s been a difficult training year because of COVID-19. Typically, they’d have two solid workouts and a light one the day before a match. Now, they don’t want to risk any injury and focus solely on technique and sharpening their skills.

“It’s a lot of fine tuning,” Vaith said. “We don’t do a lot of hard wrestling. We don’t need that at this point.”

More than anything, Vaith is excited for his wrestlers to have the opportunities they’ve had during the pandemic.

Z-M and Goodhue well-represented in Section 1A

Coming off a section title in the team tournament, Zumbrota-Mazeppa wrestlers got right back to it in the Section 1A individual tournament Wednesday, sending 10 wrestlers to the state prelims.

The group of 10 includes Jack Krier at 106 pounds, Zayne Novek (113), Kaleb Lochner (120), Ben Murray (126), Beau Jurrens (145), Tanner Mancilman (160), Ryan Lexvold (170), Gabe Tupper (182), Ethan Kovars (195) and Tucker Buck (220).

Goodhue fared nearly as well as it will send seven wrestlers to the state prelims. They include Lucas Bortz (113), Ryan Bortz (120), Maddox O’Reilly (138), Makae O’Reilly (145), Carsyn O’Reilly (182), Cody Lohman (220) and Blake Carlson (285).

The state prelims get underway at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20 at Century High School in Rochester. With how the brackets line up, Section 1A wrestlers will go up against Section 4A with the top two in each weight class advancing to the state tournament on March 27.

Republican Eagle reporter Jake Pfeifer contributed to this story.