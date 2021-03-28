Goodhue County was well represented at the 2021 Minnesota State High School League individual wrestling championships Friday and Saturday, March 26-27. Between Goodhue, Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Lake City, nine wrestlers competed against the state’s best.

Among the area wrestlers, two finished in the top three of their respective weight class. Z-M’s Ethan Kovars led the way with a second-place finish at 195 pounds, while Maddox O’Reilly of Goodhue took third place at 138 pounds.

Kovars began his day with a challenge right off the bat against Gideon Ervasti of Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie in which he needed a 6-4 sudden victory to advance. From there, Kovars was tasked with Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Carter Quam in the semifinals. Kovars edged Quam in a low-scoring duel, earning the 3-1 decision. In the championship match Kovars went up against undefeated Thomas Dineen of Benson. Benson, just a sophomore, shut down Kovars through all three periods to win with a 8-0 major decision.

O’Reilly started his quest with a 6-2 decision win, but narrowly lost the semifinal match against Crosby-Ironton’s John Paul Fitzpatrick in a 3-2 decision. The loss dropped O’Reilly into a bout with Dane Niemi of New York Mills for third place. That match was deadlocked through two periods but O’Reilly pulled away in the third period with a series of takedowns and a reversal to win with a 9-4 decision.

Z-M had a trio of other wrestlers that were knocked into wrestlebacks — two of which finished in fifth place.

Jack Krier was the wrestleback champ at 106 pounds after losing by fall to Anthony Romero of GMLOS — the same wrestler that kept him away from a first-place section title. Krier bounced back nicely however by winning his next two matches by 4-3 and 10-4 decisions respectively to claim fifth place.

Beau Jurrens (145) was the other Cougar to finish his day in fifth place. Jurrens lost his first match to eventual state champ Blaine Fischer of Belgrade-Booten-Elrosa in a 7-0 decision. Wrestlebacks were a road better traveled as Jurrens won his first match by a 3-1 decision and then staked his claim on fifth place with a 10-6 decision victory.

Kaleb Lochner (120) was knocked out after two matches — both by fall. Lochner was pinned in the second period of his first match and then lost in his first wrestleback after a third-period fall.

Class AA wrestling championship

Lake City sent four wrestlers to the Class AA individual wrestling tournament Friday and finished the day with three sixth-place finishes.

Luke Skifton started the day off for the Tigers at 132 pounds. Skifton lost his first match by fall in the second period, followed by a first-period fall in his first wrestleback match. Jonathan Harvey (145) was next up and although the first two periods were close in his opening match, Detroit Lakes’ Brody Ullyott pulled away in the third period to defeat Harvey with a 8-1 decision. Harvey rebounded in wrestlebacks with a 10-4 decision win, but lost the fifth-place match by a 3-2 decision.

Joe Kozlowski (152) lost his opening match to the eventual runner-up, but won his first wrestleback by a 5-3 decision. Kozlowski was pinned in the first period of his final match to take sixth place. Max Balow (285) capped off the day for Lake City with another sixth-place showing. Balow narrowly lost his opening match in a 5-4 ultimate tie breaker, but didn’t let the match keep him down as he won his first wrestleback with a convincing 10-4 decision. In the fifth-place match, Balow was defeated in a 6-3 decision.

This story will be updated.