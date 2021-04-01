HUDSON, Wis.-- After winning its second straight Big Rivers Conference title, and sixth conference title in the last seven years, the Hudson wrestling team put the finishing touches on its 2020-21 season by announcing its team awards at the annual end-of-season ceremony at the high school last week.

Brothers Peter and Jacob Hansen shared the Most Valuable Wrestler awards after both earned first team All-Big Rivers Conference honors and qualified for the WIAA State Tournament.

Senior Peter Hansen, who was previously named the BRC Wrestler of the Year, qualified for state for the third straight year this season and ended his high school career with a fifth place finish at 160 pounds. He earned the most team points with 84 and led the Raiders in takedowns with 95 and will graduate as the school’s career leader in wins by technical fall.

Junior Jacob Hansen placed sixth at 170 pounds in his second straight state tournament appearance this year. He was also named the team’s Junior of the Year while Peter Hansen earned Senior of the Year honors.

The Most Improved Award to honor the individual who showed the most improvement from last season went to senior Ben Steltzner, who registered a team-high 13 pins, while senior AJ Henn and freshman Ethan Winkelman were both honored for showing the most improvement during the season.

Winkelman was also named the team’s Freshman of the Year and Riley Steltzner was named Sophomore of the Year while senior Nick Fish earned the Coaches Award.