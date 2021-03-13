We talked with owner Andrew Petersen about his 2021 goals, the award, how they were impacted by the pandemic and more.

Did you think you’d win this award?

We did not expect that we would win this award. We were nominated with some really excellent businesses who provide both incredible products and services for their customers and throughout the community.

How did you react when you heard you won?

We were honored and humbled to receive this award. It means a lot to us to know that our hard work and community efforts are recognized and appreciated. We are so grateful for our community and our customers!

How was your business impacted by the pandemic?

Our business was very fortunate during the pandemic. We were blessed to be listed as essential, which allowed us to remain open. That combined that with a large increase in demand and we were very busy. Unfortunately like many industries, inventory manufacturing has been under tremendous pressure and product availability was tight all of 2020 and will be all of 2021. We are fortunate and grateful to be able to provide what we can.

What goals and hopes do you have for your business in 2021?

For 2021 we hope to be able to continue to deliver the same great customer service and advice we can for anyone interested in getting on a bike. We hope to be able to help everyone on their cycling journey and to be more engaged with the community as things are able to open up again.

How have you adapted to the nationwide bike and parts shortage?

We have adapted to the global bike and parts shortage by ordering as many parts as possible during the off season. We should be ready for repairs and service needs for the year.

We have also been pre-selling bikes for the season. It's certainly not an ideal way to do business and the lead times can be disappointing, but we are expecting bicycle delivery dates to be spread throughout the 2021 year. So with the massive shortages and long lead times we encourage everyone who may be interested in a bike to get their name attached to one sooner rather than later. We don't want to be pushy in any way, we just want to be honest with everyone with what to expect from the shortages.

What do you want to share with the Red Wing community about your business?

I'd like to share how thankful we are for the Red Wing community. Throughout the pandemic, this community has shown its ability to come together to support local businesses. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide the products and services that we do and we look forward to being even better for you as the years go on.