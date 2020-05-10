Mayo Clinic in Rochester is one of the best hospitals in the world. They are telling us to wear masks in public and to stay 10 feet apart.

They are the ones who have to treat your parents, your children, and you and me. Do it. Period.

Do not go into Family Fresh, County Market, Menards, Home Depot, etc. without wearing a mask and staying 10 feet apart. Do not endanger the employees in these businesses.

It does not hurt you and me to comply. Quarantining is what has kept us safe. The virus hopes you will not listen.

Infectious disease experts need time to develop vaccines and medicines.

Lastly, please donate or order from small businesses that are having a difficult time.

John Kucinski

River Falls